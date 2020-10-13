Fundraising appeal for Citeaux Hall, Roscrea refurbishment project 

Citeaux Hall is a rural community hall on the border of Tipperary and Offaly, near Roscrea and Mt. St. Joseph's Abbey. It is a very important amenity for that area. A major refurbishment project is being undertaken by the Hall Committee at present. The project is being supported by the Offaly and Tipperary Rural Enterprise Boards and in order to take full advantage of this support the committee need to raise a further €6000-00. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a local fundraiser is not an option this year. A "gofundme" page has been set up where anyone who wishes to support the project can donate - Google www.gofundme.com and search for Citeaux Hall. Any donation will be gratefully accepted.