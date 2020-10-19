Ballingarry to get €25,000 under Town & Village Renewal Scheme

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro is delighted to announce a recent application she submitted under Town & Village Renewal Scheme for Ballingarry Community Centre & Village Enhancements has been successful and approved for €25,000.

She went on to say "this funding is to be used for Community based initiatives. 1) We will be opening a community library where you can drop off books or collect books and even collect a book or two for an elderly neighbour. 2) Having a weekly Farmers Market where anyone wishing to sell any products or produce will be more than welcome to become involved. 3) Purchase of projector / large screen to offer movie nights and afternoons for our young and elderly and all community members. 4) Promote local - shop local & spend local initiative. 5) Installation of community notice boards in the parish to promote local facilities and services. 6) Installation of notice board promoting areas of interest in the parish.

We want to develop and highlight our community in a positive manner and to assist in reducing rural isolation, loneliness and to offer services and facilities free of charge to all. The overall view is bringing “the whole community together” during these challenging and unknown times, while adhering to all Covid regulations and guidelines.

Anyone wishing to get involved in any of these please let me know".