Substantial Tipperary family home listed in Youbid.ie auction

A substantial family dormer bungalow only 7km from Nenagh and 43km to Limerick city is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction later this month.

The 205sq meter four-bed house at Toor, Barnakay, Nenagh, will go to auction on April 29 with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €190,000.

The property includes a self-contained apartment unit just under 40 sq mts and requires some modernisation.

The attractive, stone-finished property is set in a scenic farming area and has double glazed windows throughout.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen, utility room, spacious dining/sitting room and a double en suite bedroom.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite and three bedrooms.

Youbid.ie’s March auction saw 91% of all lots sold, with multiple bidders pushing prices – on average – 26% above reserves has been hailed as a sign of the growing strength of the property market.

Since its launch, the platform has been very successful with almost 400 properties offered for sale over the course of 10 auctions, and an 83% success rate, with average prices exceeding 14% above reserves.

The properties for the April 29 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.