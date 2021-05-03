Delight for Tipperary parishioners as churches reopen throughout county

From Monday 10 May public Masses and worship will resume following the easing of Covid19 restrictions.



As previously, face masks are compulsory inside the church. Please use hand sanitisers when entering and leaving the church.



A reminder that weekday Masses will be as follows from Monday 10 May; 10am Newcastle - Our Lady of the Assumption, Tuesday - 9.30am Ardfinnan - Holy Family, Wednesdays - 10am Fourmilewater Our Lady & St. Laurence, Thursdays 10am in Newcastle - Our Lady of the Assumption and Fridays from Holy Family Ardfinnan at 9.30am.

All days / times are provisional and subject to current restrictions.



A reminder of the Sunday Mass times which changed last year: Saturday 15 May Vigil Mass at 5pm in Newcastle and 6.30pm in Ardfinnan. Sunday Masses are as follows, 9am Fourmilewater, 10.30am Grange and 12 noon in Ballybacon. Numbers will be limited to 50 (which is subject to on-going discussion in relation to pods of 50).



Funerals and weddings are limited to 50 and Baptisms will recommence as soon as there is clarity. Each bench has a red tape on it in a section. Please do not sit on any red taped area. This ensures social distancing beside you, in front of you and behind you. Families can sit in one section (maximum of 5). Please only sit in your own family bubble/ social support.