The Cúl Camps are coming back again - Rockwell Rovers name their dates

ROCKWELL ROVERS CÚL CAMP

Online booking for Rockwell Rovers Kellogg’s Cúl Camp is now open.

Please see the following link: https://www.kelloggs culcamps.gaa.ie/booking/ online/camp. It is on from Monday June 28 to Friday, July 2 from10am to 2pm each day.

This year the gear is being posted directly to your home which means an additional cost of €7.80 per kit. (Covid related). If there are any issues with your order you will have to deal directly with Kellogg’s Cúl Camp, we will not be able to swap gear or get different sizes, so please be careful with your order.

Cúl camp is for primary school going children between the ages of 6 to 13. There is a limit on numbers this year due to Covid, so it is advisable to book as soon as possible.

Any queries please contact either Elaine on 086 8601088 or Gerry on 083 0293455.

PARISH NOTES

Anniversary Mass this Sunday morning at 11am for Joe and Bridget Carew, Hymenstown, John and Catherine Murphy, Lagganstown and deceased members of the Murphy and Higgins family, Lagganstown.

Meeting of Pastoral Council on tonight Wednesday, May 19 at 8.30pm in the Parochial House.

LOTTO

Results from Saturday May 15, Numbers drawn were 1, 7, 22, 29. No winner(s).

Lucky Dips x 4: David Byrne, David Hally, Emma O’Connor, Dick Donovan to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday June 5.

Sellers: Rockwell Rovers X 2, PJ Moloney, John Cooney to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday, June 5. Next week's Jackpot is €7,400.

Gentle reminder: - Blue tickets are due for renewal. Thanks for your continued support!

SINCERE SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to PJ and Colette Moloney and family, Lagganstown, New Inn on the passing of Colette’s father, Daniel O’Loughlin, Newcastle. Our thoughts and prayers are with Colette and her family at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dilis.