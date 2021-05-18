Kevin is a proud advocate for asiam.ie and Autism Ireland

ASIAM.IE

Congratulations to Kevin Hanley of Miltown, Sologhead who as an advocate for asiam.ie and Autism Ireland took part in a series of promotional TV advertisements for Super Valu to run in conjunction with this year's Hurling and Football Championships in which they are one of the main sponsors.

Promoting inclusivity in sports Kevin who is no stranger to behind the scenes activity in Tipperary Football and Camogie circles was joined on the day by a number of other well known inter county players and people from the GAA world and will be one of the guest speakers at a conference in Croke Park next month.

ST NICHOLAS FC

The winner of the weekly club 50/50 fundraiser which took place in the clubhouse in Bohertrime on Tuesday night, May 4, were Holly and Daisy McInerney of Ardlamon who collected €220.

Their weekly draw which takes place every Tuesday night is a valuable source of income for the club and with entries at €2 each or three for €5 you are supporting a very worthwhile and well established Sologhead community asset.

Entry envelopes can be had at Toomey’s Shop in Monard, from any club officer or player. There is also an online link available.



MONARD COMMUNITY HALL

The winner of the Monard Community Hall weekly split-the-pot fundraiser from Wednesday evening, May 5,

Entry envelopes are available at Toomeys Shop, Oola Pharmacy, Saralynn Hair Salon, Jerrys Newsagents, Carry Out Off Licence, Carverys Restaurant Tipp Town Shopping Centre or online on Community Hall Facebook page.

ACE OF HEARTS DRAW

The result of Draw from Monday night, May 10, again no winner of the €5,100 jackpot on offer while the following collected runners up prizes winners, €50 (First name drawn) Lisa Kennedy Limerick Junction, 4x €25 spot prizes went to Michelle Greensmyth Online, Liam Ryan (R) Online, Tim Hanley Miltown, Colin Hanley Online.

Sellers prize went Phil / Catherine.

The draw took place in the GAA clubhouse with five people present and social distancing being adhered to.

The Jackpot for last Monday night, May 17, was €5,200 with 17 cards left.

Tickets are available at Toomeys Shop, MJ Buckleys Gastro Bar Limerick Junction or from the various sellers or club committee members.