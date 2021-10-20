Tipperary students to see accommodation crisis easing under housing plan

The provision of student accommodation in Thurles is to benefit from the Government’s housing strategy announced last month, according to local TD Jackie Cahill.

The Housing for All policy contains plans to allow technological universities to borrow from the Housing Finance Agency in order to develop purpose built student accommodation.

“The increasing demand for student accommodation in Tipperary is placing further demands on the already starched property market in the county. We have third level students in Thurles and Clonmel who are competing for properties with working people and families and it is only adding fuel to the fire,” said Deputy Cahill following a meeting with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

Deputy Cahill said that Mary Immaculate College had plans to develop the St Patrick’s College campus, and part of that involved the development of purpose-built student accommodation.

The developmental potential of the campus had been further enhanced even since Minister Harris’ recent visit, now that the inclusion of the Thurles inner-relief road had been secured in the National Development Plan. This will allow for the construction of a new main entrance into the campus from the new road, said the Thurles-based TD.

“Minister Harris has informed me that he is working with Fianna Fáil Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to deliver student accommodation and reduce pressures on the private market. This would be of particular benefit for Thurles and Clonmel and I will be pressing that both ministers focus in on this area,” said Deputy Cahill.

With Housing for All including a specific action to legislate for technological universities to be allowed borrow from the Housing Finance Agency, Deputy Cahill said that this could be of major benefit for Thurles and Clonmel.

“We knew that technological university status was going to completely enhance the educational opportunities available in the county and this news was warmly welcomed. But now, under Housing for All, we have the opportunity to tackle the student accommodation problems in the county through access to funding that our two universities in Tipperary can access,” said Deputy Cahill.