Weekend AIL club rugby fixtures

Action continues this weekend with three Tipperary clubs in action in the All-Ireland league.

The first game of the weekend sees Nenagh Ormond host UL Bohemian to New Ormond Park in Division 2A on Friday night under lights with a kick-off time of 8pm.

Nenagh will be eager to use the home venue to their advantage as they continue in their search for a first win of the season having drawn one game, and lost the other two as they are positioned second from bottom.

Another Division 2A clash sees Cashel RFC welcome Rainey Old Boys to Spafield on Saturday at 2.30 in what is expected to be a sloppy weekend weather-wise.

Cashel have had a slightly better start than their county rivals in this division as they find themselves in 6th on the table having recorded just one win so far and will be looking to add to a recently promoted opposition.

Finally, in Division 2C, Clonmely RFC will be hoping to continue their good form after drawing two of their opening three games, when they welcome a high flying and in form Skerries outfit to Ardgaoithe on Saturday at 2.30.