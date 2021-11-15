Possible water service disruptions in Lissava, Cahir
Irish Water is reporting a pump repair that may cause disruption to water services in Lissava and the surrounding areas.
The works are expected to be complete by 2:30 today, November 15.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
