Decision to close the R-689-11 at Gortnahoo, Thurles

Notice is hereby given that Tipperary County Council has made an order closing the R-689-11 at Gortnahoo, Thurles, County Tipperary.
The period of closure is: 08:00hrs on Monday 27 June 2022 to 17:00hrs on Friday 1 July 2022.
Alternative routes: Traffic travelling towards Ballysloe will be diverted left in Gortnahoe onto the L-2101 towards Kilcoolyabbey. At the next tee junction traffic will be diverted right onto the R690, subsequently merging onto the L-2113 towards Ballysloe. Traffic will turn left in the village of Ballysloe to re-join the R698.
Traffic travelling towards Gortnahoe on the R698 will be diverted right in Ballysloe village onto the L-2113 subsequently merging onto the R690 in the direction of Urlingford. Traffic will be diverted left onto the L-2101 in the direction of Gortnahoe turning right in the village to re-join the R698.
Reason for closure: To facilitate the installation of a cattle underpass.
