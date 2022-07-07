Search

07 Jul 2022

Hidden Histories to be explored at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival announce line-up for 2022

The Junction Dome will host the Hidden Histories event

Preparation for both parts of the Hidden Histories Spoken Word event as part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is  now complete for this free event. .
It will be held  at 5pm in the Junction  Dome  in the former Kickham Barracks on this Saturday and close out at 7pm.
 People can book tickets online at www.junctionfestival.com 
orat Box Office 3 Parnell Street.
The first part has enlightening readings in response to Hidden Histories Public Call Out.
The second part ( after a breath of air for all  ) are readings relating to hidden stories of;
lost loves, 
aunties who emigrated and ashes returning on 10th July,
letters to ancestors/  relatives of former luminaries of our town,
homes lived in and changes documented,
computers , shoes  and distemper feature and C.J Boland's granddaughter Jane Clare kindly returns to share with us some Hidden Family History.
Please join in  at the Army Barracks in the Junction Dome on the Waterford Road on Saturday night from 5pm to 7pm. 

