Cashel RFC come up short against Barnhall in round four of AIL

All-Ireland League - Division 2A - Round 4

Cashel RFC 21

Barnhall RFC 22

At 3.30 on Saturday last at Spafield in round four of the All Ireland League we were ten minutes into the second half of the game between Cashel and Barnhall.

The downpour that took place before half time had passed, the sun was shining and Cashel had just scored their third converted try to go 21 points to 5 ahead of the visitors-a bonus point win was within their grasp.

Thirty minutes later the sun was still shining but the Cashel contingent struggled to come to terms with the fact that Barnhall were going home with a one point win which also gave them a four try bonus point and left Cashel shell shocked with the only consolation a losing bonus point.

The first twenty five minutes were played in bright breezy conditions and Cashel wasted no time in getting on the score sheet. After three minutes they won a scrum penalty. Going to the corner they won the lineout, the maul was their weapon of attack. Brendan Ryan touched down, Ryan O'Sullivan converted and Cashel were up and running.

Barnhall came back at them but Ciaran Ryan robbed them at the breakdown and cleared the danger. The Cashel lineout was functioning well and they had the upper hand in the scrums. The game never reached to heights of the Nenagh game with a wet ball making handling difficult for both sides and a high number of penalties going both ways.

On 20 minutes Barnhall had an opportunity to narrow the gap with a penalty but missed. However they were working their way into the game and five minutes later attacked down the left wing to score a try. At this stage the above mentioned downpour slowed matters down and sent supporters scurrying for shelter. There were no scoring opportunities during this time.

Two minutes before half time Ryan O'Sullivan put Cashel deep into Barnhall territory with an excellent kick. As play developed Barnhall were awarded a scrum but Cashel pushed them off their own ball, the forwards went through the phases, Michael Hickey pretended to pass but saw a gap and went in under the posts for a try which Ryan O'Sullivan converted. On the run of play Cashel deserved to lead by 14 points to 5 at half time.

Barnhall started the second half with determination and put severe pressure on the Cashel defence. Cashel lifted the siege but in the process lost a defender to a yellow card for a deliberate knock on. They gained field position and spent five minutes bombarding the Barnhall line. Eventually Brendan Crosse crossed for a try.

He had just replaced Brian O'Connor who turned in a good shift up to then. Ryan O'Sullivan converted and all was well in the Cashel camp. However the minute after scoring can be a dangerous time with concentration levels low. From the kickoff the Barnhall full back gained possession inside his own half and literally waltzed through the Cashel defence to score in the corner.

It was a soft but well taken try but disappointing for the Cashel defence which had been so good up to then. Barnhall began to open up the play and flashed the ball through the backs at every opportunity. Three times in the second half they almost caught Cashel out by throwing to the front of the lineout. Cashel were now beginning to come under pressure.

The overworked pack were working overtime but Barnhall were now the dominant force. With twenty minutes left they were in for a third try. A number of Cashel mistakes contributed to this. With time running out Cashel still led by six points-the three conversions by Ryan O'Sullivan.

They were holding out but eventually the pressure told and when Barnhall ran the ball from a penalty five meters out they were in for a converted try which put them one point ahead. Cashel worked hard to get back down the field. They were awarded a penalty just inside the Barnhall half. They decided to kick for goal.

It was a tall order in the tricky wind and did not result in a score. A kick to the corner may have been a wiser option. Time ran out and Barnhall celebrated. Cashel were disappointed but Barnhall must be given credit for the way they dug in when the chips were down and turned a sixteen point deficit into a one point win.

There were two positives from Cashel's point of view-the lineout functioned well and the scrum was outstanding. Cashel have an opportunity to get back on the horse on Saturday next when mighty Ballymena come to Cashel in round five. Kick off 2.30pm.

Cashel team (1-20): C O'Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O'Connor, F O'Donoghue, R Moran, J Ryan, C Ryan, M Hickey, J O'Dwyer, R Kingston, C Cashman (C), B Murray, R O'Sullivan, A Bergada, K Murphy, B Crosse, P Leamy, J Evans, B Flavin.