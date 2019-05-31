Nissan to host EV information evenings at Donal Ryan businesses across the county

The events will take place at Donal Ryan Car Sales premises located in Roscrea, on the Limerick Road in Nenagh and at Killinan in Thurles.

Nissan is set to host a series of information and educational events across its dealer network in Tipperary to provide car buyers and local businesses with everything they need to know to make the switch to zero emissions EV driving.

Demand for EVs is now at a record high in Ireland with sales up 308% to 1,731 units so far this year and Nissan has organised the events to take place from June 4th to 16th inclusive after its dealers became inundated with questions from buyers interested in switching to electric driving.

“We are at an inflection point for EV sales and motorists clearly understand the environmental benefits of switching to EV driving, although the decision to switch often comes with many questions around cost savings, battery life, range and charging,” explained Neil O’Sullivan, Head of Sales and Business Development at Nissan Ireland.

“We have organised The Nissan Electric Dealer Event across our dealer network to share our expertise as EV pioneers and to provide customers with a wider opportunity to meet their local Nissan dealer, to put any and all questions that they may have about driving electric to them and to test drive the 100% electric Nissan LEAF,” he added.

The Nissan LEAF is the world’s and Ireland’s best-selling EV and the Irish Times Best Business Car 2019. Those attending the free events at their local Nissan dealer will be given the opportunity to discover how driving the car can help to save them up to €2,000 per year in running costs.

“The Nissan LEAF has achieved this status because it offers a range of almost 300 kilometres on a single charge for a sub €30k entry price and because it is a very well spec-ed car with a good sized boot and spacious interior to meet the needs of any family or business,” said Mr. O’Sullivan.

Nissan’s EV experts will be on hand to explain the many Government incentives that are currently available to EV drivers, including the SEAI purchase grant of €5,000, the additional €7,000 SEAI grant for taxi drivers, reduced road tolls and the convenience of free on-street parking.

In addition, with the introduction of 0% BIK and accelerated capital allowances, there are very significant savings to be had for businesses by switching to electric which a lot of people are not yet familiar with. Local businesses attending the events at their local Nissan dealership will gain a better understanding of the incentives that apply and the significant scale of savings available for their businesses and employees by switching to the 100% electric Nissan LEAF.

Showroom visitors can also learn about the soon to be launched 62kWh Nissan LEAF and the increased 385km range that it offers. The Nissan LEAF is packed with technology and also features the Nissan e-Pedal function which allows drivers to start, accelerate, brake and to bring the car to a stop with the throttle pedal.