Now is a good time to get your van in shape or even get a new one

Dealers are bending over backwards to facilitate customers right now and when it comes to dealing with fellow businesspeople, they will be more than willing to go the extra mile to get you the deal you want.

While the sale of heavy and light commercial vehicles decreased by more than an average of 17% in 2020, the current year could be the time for business owners to up-grade their commercial vehicles, or at least give them a major overhaul.



New light commerical vehicle sales dropped to 21,732 in 2020 - a 14.2% fall; while heavy good vehicles fell by 22.3% to 2,066, down from 2,659.



So, this means that many business owners are entering at least the third of a three year cycle with their vans and trucks, and given that many of these may have been purchased using PCP's or hire purchase, this could well the time to move.

With predictions of further new vehicle sale decreases in the first half of 2021, many sales people are very anxious to move on stock and this could mean that the buyer could be on to a winner.



Yes, buying is difficult too as customers are relying on on-line sales, and if you are in the market for a vehicle -particularly a second hand one - you will most certainly want to take it for a test drive, check it out and make sure that it does exactly what you wish it to do.



But still, dealers are bending over backwards to facilitate customers right now and when it comes to dealing with fellow businesspeople, they will be more than willing to go the extra mile to get you the deal you want.



Of course there is a great range of vehicles on the market too and commerical buyers should gaze into their crystal ball and try to look three-five years down the line before making a final decision on which vehicle to purchase. Factor in all the variables, do all the sums and calculations and then make an informed decision on which vehicle to shop around for. At least then you are definite about what you want and can save time and energy by bringing your wish list to the dealers.



If you are not thinking about changing your commercial vehicle, perhaps now is the time to get a major service done - sort out the tyres, lights, oil, filters etc. By spending a little, you save a lot and garages are open and ready for services right now.