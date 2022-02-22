Arrest made after man critically injured in farmland shooting
A man is in critical condition after a shooting incident on a farm on Tuesday, February 22.
Gardaí are investigating the serious shooting incident which occurred at a premises in the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght, Co. Dublin around lunchtime.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene just after 1pm.
A man, aged in his 30s received an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
A man, aged in his early 50s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who may have been the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
