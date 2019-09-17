'To measure the economic impact,' research to be carried out on the Ploughing in Carlow

Carlow County Council in partnership with the National Ploughing Championships in collaboration with the Institute of Technology Carlow are asking everybody to share their views on #Ploughing19.

It is part of a research project to measure the economic impact of the event and to be in with a chance to win a bundle of Carlow products and services valued at €2,019 with compliments from the inCarlow Exhibitors at #Ploughing19.

The research being conducted by the Institute of Technology Carlow aims to ascertain the economic value of #Ploughing19 for Carlow and the wider South East Region and Rural Ireland.

Respondents will be asked to complete a series of questions about their economic activity while at #Ploughing2019 and the findings will be presented in November 2019.

Speaking about the project, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council said: "There is no doubt that #Ploughing19 has significant economic impact into the millions of euros on County Carlow and the wider rural hinterland and provides a great end-of-summer boost for the region.

"The positive impact on the bottom line for local enterprises, hotels, restaurants and all the other services and products provided associated with #Ploughing2019 is significant and in engaging in this process we wanted to be able to demonstrate that impact in economic terms by engaging in consumer research."

Speaking about #Ploughing19, NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: "The National Ploughing Championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things agricultural, but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society, both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living."

Welcoming the project, Declan Doyle, Vice president for Development and Research with the Institute of Technology Carlow said: "We are delighted to be working with Carlow County Council and the National Ploughing Association on this project."

"The ethos of the Institute of Technology Carlow is to engage, innovative, learn and lead and by us being involved in projects like this it adds value not just to our understanding of the economic footprint of rural Ireland but also to the customer experiences created by the exhibition market and having a test bed like the largest event of its type in Europe is the ideal base for us to demonstrate our research capabilities."