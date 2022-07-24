Search

24 Jul 2022

Appleby waiting on Adayar prep options before big autumn Champion Stakes targets

Appleby waiting on Adayar prep options before big autumn Champion Stakes targets

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

Charlie Appleby is keen to get a prep run into Adayar before targeting either the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown or the Champion Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.

It was 12 months ago the colt supplemented his Derby victory by landing the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and he has yet to make make it to the racecourse in 2022.

An intended return at Royal Ascot last month failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown.

But the Moulton Paddocks handler has issued an upbeat bulletin on his progress and appears hopeful he will be back in competitive action in the not too distant future.

“He’s in full training and has the spring back in his step,” said Appleby.

“I’m not going to set him a target, but let him tell me when he’s ready.

“The great thing is, it’s the Adayar we’ve seen before that we’re seeing at home now.

“In an ideal world I would like to get a prep into him before either the Irish Champion Stakes or the Champion Stakes.

“But most importantly the excitement is back in the camp over this horse like it was earlier in the year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media