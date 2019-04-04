Benefit night organised for Tipperary teen battling leukaemia

Hickey's Bar Silvermines will play host to a major fundraising event in aid of Tipperary teenager Pearse Cleary this Saturday, April 6.

Fourteen year old Pearse from Boherbee, Silvermines, was diagnosed with leukaemia in the summer of 2018 and since then had had to regularly attend Our Lady's Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

Pearse, who has autism and attends the Catherine McAuley Special School in Limerick, has been travelling to Dublin for up to four weeks at a time with his parents while he receives treatment.

A fundraising night has now been organised to help towards the cost of travel and accommodation for his family.

There will be a number of draws and raffles on the night and any donations towards prizes will be very welcome. The event, which will include live music, is being organised in association with the local community and Independents Motor Cycle Club.

Tickets cost €5 and are available from 067-41332 or from local businesses.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help raise money for the teenager. To make a donation to the fundraising page click here.

The Pearse Cleary Benefit Night takes place on Saturday, April 6 in Hickeys Bar Silvermines.