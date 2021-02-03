Cllr Morris wants all public buildings in Tipperary lighted in blue to mark coronavirus anniversary

The Indepedent councillor has made the appeal to the local authority

Nenagh based Independent Tipperary County Councillor Seamus Morris has called on the local authority to light up all public buildings in blue to mark the first anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Notice of Motion which will be considered by the council, Cllr Morris wrote:

"On the first anniversary of the Global Coronavirus pandemic can I ask that all public buildings be lit up in blue over one weekend as soon as possible as a tribute to those who have lost their lives in the pandemic. The blue could also signify our appreciation of our Health staff who are struggling to keep us all safe.

The Notice will be considered by the council and its members in the coming days.