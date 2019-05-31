FOR SALE
Tipperary property - impressive Clonmel period house at Wolfe Tone Street
INCLUDES SHUTTERED WINDOWS AND NINE FOOT CEILINGS
Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel
On the market is 16 Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel,
Impressive 7 bedroom Period Townhouse in town centre, mid-terrace residence arranged over three floors.
This property is in excellent decorative order and has many of its original features, including shuttered sash windows and 9 ft. ceilings.
Very spacious accommodation which is maintained to a high standard whilst retaining the charm and character of the original.
The property has a very private east facing rear garden.
AMV €139,000, contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on