Tipperary property - impressive Clonmel period house at Wolfe Tone Street

On the market is 16 Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel,

Impressive 7 bedroom Period Townhouse in town centre, mid-terrace residence arranged over three floors.

This property is in excellent decorative order and has many of its original features, including shuttered sash windows and 9 ft. ceilings.

Very spacious accommodation which is maintained to a high standard whilst retaining the charm and character of the original.

The property has a very private east facing rear garden.

AMV €139,000, contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788.