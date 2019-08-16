So many reasons to visit the Iverk Show at Piltown

This year’s Iverk Show in Piltown on Saturday, August 24, is building up to be one of the best ever.

Here some reasons why you should not miss this year’s event.

Great family day out - With the end of the summer and school holidays in sight this is the last opportunity for the perfect family day out.

Meet your friends - Down through the years the Iverk Show has established a reputation as a great venue for renewing friendships. Visitors come ‘home’ from around the country and from abroad just to say hello and enjoy a cuppa with family and old school friends.

See the amazing displays - With over €90,000 in prize money available to exhibitors, it guarantees that the standard of exhibits in all sections will be excellent. Some of the leading producers of cattle, sheep and horse as well as the best growers of fruit, vegetables and flowers will also be there looking magnificent.

Relax and watch the show jumping or fashion show. Enter the most appropriately lady competition or if you are under 18 months of age there’s a prize for you all in the bonny baby competition.

Five All-Ireland finals - This year we will be hosting five all-Ireland championship finals. We are delighted to welcome as sponsors for the first time Knight Frank and AXA Insurance of the longest running championship the Broodmare and Foal final. The Kerry Bog Pony Mare championship will be back for the second year running. The Aldi, ABP Irish Angus bull calf championship will have three finals for different age

The environment is so important that Iverk Show and Kilkenny County Council are teaming up to bring you the latest information in a special marquee.

Educational - There is so much to learn as you go around the show. Don’t be afraid to ask exhibitors, judges or stewards. Everyone is willing to help.

Free parking, children’s play area and all-day entertainment - The good news is that the parking remains free. There will be a special area for disabled parking.