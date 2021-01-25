Tipperary court: Probation Act for wallet theft and credit card spending spree

A man who picked up a wallet that had fallen to the ground went on a theft spree, Nenagh Court was told.

Sergey Dotsenko of 214 Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, pleaded on December 18, 2020, to theft of the wallet, valued at €50, at Tesco, Nenagh, on April 27, 2020. The case was adjourned to January 15.

The court heard the victim had let the wallet fall and Mr Dotsenko picked it up.

He later used a bank card belonging to the wallet’s owner to obtain whisky valued at €19 in Lidl, Nenagh, on April 27, 2020.

He used the card again on the same date in Spar, Dublin Road, Nenagh, to obtain goods valued at €29, and in Aldi, Nenagh, to obtain goods valued at €26.

Mr Dotsenko’s solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that his client was coming out of the store when he picked up the wallet and it had been a “foolish mistake to use the card on three occasions”.

He said Mr Dotsenko, who was 40 years old and was married with three children, had come to Ireland in 2003. He worked in a local factory.

“He is embarrassed and ashamed, and wishes to put the matter behind him,” said Mr Spencer.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath accepted that the wallet had been dropped and the offences had been “opportunistic”.

She applied the Probation Act.