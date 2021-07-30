One of the smaller Tipperary parishes - but there's no bigger hearts anywhere

Rockwell Rovers was founded on October 20, 1887, and the scroll prescribing this is displayed to this day in Rockwell College. We had to wait until 1939 until we won our first West title – the Junior Hurling Championship. The juvenile team of 1955 really got Rockwell Rovers noticed when they were the only team to ever win the county football and hurling titles in the same year. 1987 was a momentous year for the club as they won the county intermediate football title and the county U21B football title. In 1988, on the back of the great achievement of the previous year, a club committee was formed to purchase and develop a pitch of their own. Since then, over the years, we have had the addition of lights, a hurling all, pitchside fencing and a scoreboard. More recently we have added Astro-turf goalmouths, a gymnasium, an all-weather pitch, walkway and carpark, all to cater for the needs of our community. Last year in 2020 the club won the county intermediate football title to take our place among the senior clubs of Tipperary.

THE ROCKWELL ROVERS’ FAMILY

Rockwell Rovers GAA club is made up of the senior and juvenile clubs, plus the camogie and ladies’ football clubs to give it a real family and parish inclusivity appeal. One club, one parish, one big family!

SENIOR CLUB

Rockwell Rovers is a senior football club and a junior A hurling club catering for over 50 adult players from the age of 18 to almost 50! The club takes our place in the community very seriously. Therefore, we have invested in a walkway to cater for the health of our older citizens. Not just physical health but also mental health. Now that the lockdown is lifting, many of our parishioners are coming to the field to walk and staying for the chat. The club has invested in a gymnasium, which will be a great benefit to the community. The club invests in and co-operates with the local Tidy Towns committee, most notably with the Halloween Spookfest and Christmas lights. The senior club is the umbrella organisation and is responsible for the new developments, which consist of a 60 X 40 Astro-turf all-weather pitch, Astro-turf goals, community walkway, gymnasium and carpark. All the clubs benefit from these new facilities, along with the original facilities of full-size pitch, juvenile pitch, lights, hurling wall and electronic scoreboard.

JUVENILE CLUB

We are delighted to be back in the field after an uncertain year with Covid-19. It is wonderful to see Rockwell Rovers GAA grounds buzzing with the sounds of children on Monday and Thursday nights at juvenile training. The top table is made up of chairman: Gerry Heenan, secretary: Elaine Cummins, treasurer: Damien O’Dwyer and children’s officer: Anita O’Dwyer. Our two primary schools are lending great support to our GAA club with a GAA coach coming into both schools. The staff in both schools are great to get all the boys and girls out playing GAA as much as they can.

We have an amalgamated team at u17 and u15 with our neighbouring club Rosegreen.

Our u13 panel makes up two u13 teams. We are also lucky to have two u11 teams.

We have very big numbers coming up with our younger age groups of u9, u7 and u5.

Our u17, u15 and u13 teams are currently busy playing football matches weekly.

Our u11s and u9s are playing blitzes every Saturday, travelling all over west Tipperary.

Our u7s and u5s are being kept busy as well with matches being arranged for them.

Cul camp- We have approximately 160 kids booked in for a Cul camp held in the club each year. We always receive great support from parents from the juvenile/camogie/ladies football, who volunteer daily to help with supervision. Our teenagers are always great to put themselves forward every year and are a brilliant help. During lockdown, we held a virtual Easter egg challenge, the brainchild of brothers James and Jack Donnelly along with their coaches Gerry Heenan and Cormac Ryan. Rockwell Rovers’ Raw egg challenge raised over €5,000 towards St Patrick’s, Cashel. St. Patrick’s provides care for older people in South Tipperary, and they serve the elderly population of South Tipperary by providing first class quality assured residential services. Thanks to everyone both young and old who took part, sent videos and made donations. The response in the parish and far beyond was phenomenal. Videos of the various challenges can still be viewed on the Rockwell Rovers Facebook page.