The late Liam Pembroke

The death has taken place on July 18 after a short illness of Liam Pembroke, Georgespark, Gortnahoe. Predeceased by his wife Nellie (Wooodlock, Leigh).

His remains were reposed at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe followed by burial in the Good Shepherd cemetery.

Deeply mourned by his wife Jean, son Kevin and daughter Mandy, daughter in law Norma, son in law Gerry, grandchildren, brother Patrick, sister Carmel, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.