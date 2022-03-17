Search

17 Mar 2022

Rachael Blackmore backed already for another RTÉ Sportsperson Of The Year Title after Honeysuckle Win

Rachael has already been backed into 3/1 from 4/1 with Boyle Sports to win the award again

Rachael Blackmore has completed her 15th win in 15 races, so it’s easy to see why her jockey is fancied to win more accolades in 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Mar 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle continued their winning relationship at the Cheltenham Festival this week when winning the Grade One Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row.

Now the Tipperary jockey is being backed to pick up her second RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award and it’s only March.

The leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival last year, Blackmore was crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year in 2021 after a stellar year in the saddle, with the Aintree Grand National on Minella Times her biggest success to date.

But following her win on Honeysuckle on Tuesday at Cheltenham, Blackmore has already been backed into 3/1 from 4/1 with BoyleSports to win the award again after the star mare completed her 15th win in 15 races, so it’s easy to see why her jockey is fancied to win more accolades in 2022.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “It might be early in the year, but horse racing fans are making the most of Rachael Blackmore’s odds to win the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year again. The Tipperary jockey won the Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row on Tuesday with star mare Honeysuckle and we have already cut her odds into 3/1 from 4/1 to win her second RTÉ gong, with more high profile wins clearly expected.”

Local News

