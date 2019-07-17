Magnificent family home in the centre of Killenaule town

New to the market, this fantastic family home offers an abundance of living space in the centre of Killenaule town. This delightful property was formerly the local branch of the Allied Irish Bank which in the past would also have been a private residence for the Manager of the day.

Without doubt one of the finest properties in the town with extensive street frontage and arched entrance to large walled-in yard and garden offering off street parking and privacy for its owners.



The property is close to the local primary and secondary schools.

Currently in use as a family home but because of its layout and design it also has commercial potential with two separate entrances. There is also a granny flat which could be used for additional income if rented. This five bedroom house is in perfect order, tastefully decorated throughout and in turnkey condition.

The ground floor accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with fitted units, laundry room, a playroom, bedroom and W.C. There is also a hall to the rear of the house.



On the first floor there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and storage room / walk in cupboard.

Total internal area is approximately 2,200 sq ft. All mains services in the property.



Brodericks are strongly recommending interested parties view the property and consider this a tremendous opportunity for prospective clients to acquire a top class home close to the towns of Thurles, Cashel and Clonmel while the cities of Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny and Limerick are all just an hour drive.

Killenaule is in the centre of equine country with numerous stud farms in the region the most famous being the world renowned Coolmore Stud providing huge employment in and around Killenaule.

For more details contact P.J. Broderick & Co., Thurles on 0504-22 811.