Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 13, 2019

The late Nancy Dollery

The death has occurred of Nancy Dollery (née Hough), Sopwell, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home. Predeceased by her brother Jim and sister Rita. Loving wife of Michael, mother of Karen, Sinead and Michael. Devoted grandmother to Frankie, Millie, Jamie, Sean, Michael, Mia, Liam and Clodagh. Sadly missed by her family son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Eileen, brothers Sean and Mike, sister Kathleen, in laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and freinds.Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Monday evening from 5p.m to 7p.m. Funeral arriving to the Pike Church, Ballingarry on Tuesday morning for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. House private Tuesday morning please.

The late Annie Lambe

The death has occurred of Annie Lambe, Coolross, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Anne. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, son Willie, grandchildren Pauline, Thomas, John, Rebekah and their partners, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister in law Maureen, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at her son Willie's residence, Coolross, Rathcabbin this Monday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Rathcabbin Church on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 pm for Mass 4 pm. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

The late John O'Meara

The death has occurred of John O'Meara, Railway View, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his daughters Chloe, Samantha, Tina and Caroline, sons John, Kieran and Shane, brothers, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Amanda Ryan

The death has occurred of Amanda Ryan (née Stapleton), London and formerly of Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh. After a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Cillian, her heartbroken parents John and Patricia, brothers Tim, Shane, Patrick and Paul, parents-in-law Joe and Noleen, sister-in-law, brother in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on Wednesday, May 15th, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday, May 16th, for requiem Mass at 11.00am at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by private cremation.

The late Rena McDonnell

The death has occurred of Rena McDonnell. Late of the Cake Shop, Bridge Street and Greystone Court, Carrick on Suir, on 9th May 2019. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New street, Carrick on Suir, on Monday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick On Suir.