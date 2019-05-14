Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 14, 2019

The late Edward (Eamon) Cormack

The death has occurred of Edward (Eamon) Cormack, Knockeen, Holycross Road, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, sisters Mary (Casey, Castleiney), Kathleen (Butler, Rathdowney) and Josephine (O'Reilly, Kilkenny), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Fintan, P.J. and Tony, cousins, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 14th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles on Wednesday, 15th May, at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

The late Tadgh Foley

The death has occurred of Tadgh Foley, Sarsfield Street, Thurles. (Formerly of Clareen Ballycahill) in the loving care of The Hospital of the Assumption Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tess, sister-in-law Ann, nephews Michael and Andrew and their families, relatives and all his good friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Tuesday, 14th May 2019, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery.

The late Lauri McDonnell

The death has occurred of Lauri McDonnell, (Raheny, Dublin and originally of Thurles, Co Tipperary), former Comptroller and Auditor General, 12th May 2019, surrounded by his children and under the compassionate care of Mount Hybla nursing staff. Beloved husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam and Tim, sisters Maureen and Noreen, his son Niall and daughters Susan, Niamh, Helen, Ciara and Neasa, his daughter and sons-in-law, Lisa, Simon, Nigel, Willie, Páraic and Mano. Adored grandfather of Ben, Jennifer, Robert, Ali, Sophie, Cormac, Dearbhla, Hugh, Aifric, Cameron, Rachel, Daniel, Bill, Lizzie, Isobel, Cillian, Olivia, Lucas, Romy, André and Bruce. Reposing at Kirwans Funeral Home, Fairview Strand this Monday (13th May) evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Tuesday (14th May) at 11.30 o'c in Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Pieta House.

The late John O'Meara

The death has occurred of John O'Meara, 22 Railway View, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his daughters Chloe, Samantha, Tina, Tara and Caroline, sons John, Kieran and Shane, brothers, relatives and friends. Reposing in his residence 22 Railway View, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5PM to 8PM. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery.