Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 16, 2019

The late Micheal Kennedy

The death has occurred of Micheal Kennedy, Waynesville, North Carolina, America and Coole, Middlequarter, Newcastle, Clonmel, unexpectedly at his home in Waynesville, Micheal, deeply regretted by his loving wife, Tracy, adored daughters Danielle, Amanda and Brittney, beloved son of Joan and Billy, brothers Liam and James, sisters Kate nee Dennehy and Maura, cherished granddaughter Chloe-Isabella, brother-in-law Declan, sister-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Preston, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews,extended family, relatives and many friends.Requiem Mass and burial in Waynesville, America this Thursday (16th May). Mass of remembrance will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle on Friday 14th June at 6.30pm.

The late Francis George Hickey

The death has occurred of Francis (George) Hickey, Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, 15 May 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, pre-deceased by his loving wife Maura. Francis George, deeply regretted by his sisters Maeve, Kathleen, Eileen and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th May, at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The late Frank Sparrow

The death has occurred of Frank Sparrow, St. Johnstown, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, May 14th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary. Frank, beloved brother of the late Violet Thompson. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Rose Parker and Olive Whitmarch, brothers-in-law Edward, John and Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence this Saturday evening from 4pm with Removal at 7pm to the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard. Funeral Service on Sunday at 3pm followed by Burial in Cooleagh Cemetery, Coolbawn Cross, Fethard.