Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 17, 2019

The late Mary Cashen

The death has occurred of Mary Cashen (née Smyth), Monadreen, Thurles. Died 16th May, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill), sadly missed by her son Karl, daughters Deirdre, Frances and Miriam, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and wide circle of friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom Deegan

The death has occurred of Tom Deegan, (Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Thurles, Co. Tipperary and Aer Lingus) Tom, May 15, 2019, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Gerard, Aidan, Paula and Maurice. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Seán, son-in-law Craig, daughters-in-law Di, Chrissy and Nicole, grandchildren Shannon, Paula and Murray, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday between 4p.m. and 7p.m. Removal on Saturday to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road arriving for 10a.m. Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery.

The late Patrick Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick Kennedy, Curryquinn, Dolla, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, May 16th 2019. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Harrington, nieces Margaret, Bridget and Mary, nephew-in-law Kieran, grandniece Kate, cousins, neighbours and friends. A special word of thanks to the staff of Waterman’s Lodge, Ballina, Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea, and Portlaoise and Nenagh Hospitals, Dr. Reilly and Dr. Healy, Toomevara and Public Health Nurse Noreen Boyle. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday evening 17th May from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Dolla Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Francis (George) Hickey

The death has occurred of Francis (George) Hickey, Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 15 May 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, pre-deceased by his loving wife Maura. Francis George, deeply regretted by his sisters Maeve, Kathleen, Eileen and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th May, at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.