Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 9, 2019

The late Jack William Downey

The death has occurred of Jack William Downey, Ard Caoin, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Glengarriff, Co. Cork. 5th August 2019, suddenly at Cork University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Elaine (née Quigley, Callan) and Johnny, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and his Clonmel Óg family. Reposing at Clonmel Óg Hurling & Football Club (Eircode E91 FW50), Bypass Road, Clonmel on Friday evening from 4pm with removal at 8pm to St. Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U. Cork University Hospital.

The late Bridie Heffernan

The death has occurred of Bridie Heffernan (née English), Kilcoran, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Bridie passed away peacefully at her home in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband John and son Donal, she will be very sadly missed by her loving family Kathleen, Breda, Denis, Noreen and Irene, sister Nellie (Maher), daughters-in-law Anne and Moira, sons-in-law Stephen and Barry, grandchildren, great grandaughter Ava, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Theresa Race

The death has occurred of Theresa Race, (nee Fitzgerald) Acraboy, Monard, Co. Tipperary and late of Castlerkin, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick August 6th 2019, Theresa, wife of the late Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving family, son David, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Taylor and Vera, brothers Michael and John-Joe, sisters Pauline, Aida and Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10th in St Nichola's Church, Solohead at 11.30am with cremation to follow. No flowers. Donations to Milford Care Centre, if desired.

The late John Tuohy

The death has occurred of John Tuohy, Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his daughter Noreen (Dwyer). Will be sadly missed by his wife Breda, daughter Eileen, sons John, Eugene and Willie, grandchildren Róisín, Alannah, Áine, Grace and Laura, sons-in-law Phil and Mark, daughters-in-law Jane, Natasha and Linda, brother Bill, sister Molsie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 10th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 11th August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Josephine Saunders

The death has occurred of Josephine Saunders, St Enda's Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Friday 9th August from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 10th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.