Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 10, 2019

The late Elizabeth (Lizzie) Phelan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Phelan (née Devine), Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in Ballyneale Church on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir. House private please.

The late Tess (Teresa) Murray

The death has occurred of Tess (Teresa) Murray (née Meagher), Ashlawn Nursing Home & late of Cloghonan, Templederry, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home, August 9th. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick and sister Marcella Meagher. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tommy, Liam and Brian, grandchildren Cillian, Jane, Ronan, Grace, Elle and Ryan, her daughters-in-law Cora, Linda and Cora, brother Billy Meagher (Malahide), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews & nieces, extended family, relatives, cousins, neighbors and friends. Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home (E45 FA31) this Saturday from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry at 8o’c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o’c followed by burial In Templederry New Cemetery.

The late Pascal Grant

The death has occurred of Pascal Grant, 3 Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 9th August 2019, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Recently predeceased by his loving daughter Bernadette. Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, sons Martin, Noel and Thomas, daughter Patricia, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, 10th August, from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Sunday 11th August for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell.

The late Timmie Brooks

The death has occurred of Timmie Brooks, Ballybrack, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Adrian and Timmie, daughters Elaine, Caroline, Fiona, Michelle, Sinead and Margaret, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (E53 YX20) on Sunday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tullamore Oncology Department.