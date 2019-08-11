Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 11, 2019

The late Ann O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Ann O'Sullivan (née Mullins),Kickham Park, Clonmel. Ann passed away, unexpectedly, on Friday at South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eric and son Gavin she will be sadly missed by her daughters Sandra (O’Brien), Liz (Keane) and Lesley (Connolly), sons Eric and Troy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Daithi Shine

The death has occurred of Daithí Shine, Congress Terrace, Fethard, Co.Tipperary. August 10th 2019, Daithí; deeply regretted by his parents Mike and Joan, his brothers and sisters PJ, Pamela, Gillian, Stephen and Derek, his daughter Jenna, his great-grand aunt Nellie, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing in Congress Terrace on Sunday from 5oc to 8 oc. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 12oc followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team in South Tipperary General Hospital and Tipperary Hospice.

The late John Coffey

The death has occurred of John Coffey (in his 95th year) 6 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Bramleigh Lodge, Cahir on Saturday, 10th August 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife of seventy years Kitty, sons Liam, John, Noel & Pat, daughters Theresa, Carmel and Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Reposing this Monday evening from 5pm until 8pm at Costigan's Funeral Home in Cahir with removal on Tuesday morning to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan to arrive for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan

The late John Hudson

The death has occurred of John Hudson, 35 Gordon Rd, Monton, Eccles, Manchester, M30 9QB; and The Commons, Co. Tipperary. John passed away, unexpectedly, while on holiday in Ireland. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his loving wife Marie, sons Peter and Paul, grandsons Logan and James, Pauls partner Louise, brothers and sisters, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, The Tobin and Kavanagh Families of The Commons and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Sunday, August 11th, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by Funeral Prayers. Burial will take place at a later date in Manchester.

The late Michael Leydon

The death has occurred of Michael Leydon, 1 Forest View, Kilsheelan, Co Tippearary. Late of 150 Clonkeen Rd, Blackrock and Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. At home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness borne with great strength and dignity. Pre-deceased by his dearly departed son David, mother Teresa, father Patrick, sisters Rosaleen and Mary and his brothers Seamus and Josie. Much loved and devoted husband of Monica (Nee Grennan) and father of Aideen (Sheehan). Michael will be sorely missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, son-in-law Donncha, cherished grandchildren Tadhg and Ruadhan, Astrid (partner of the late David), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.Reposing at the family home, 1 Forest View, Kilsheelan (Eircode E91 H9L2) on Monday (12th Aug) from 4pm to 8pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday morning (13th Aug) to St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield (Kilsheelan) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.