Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 24, 2019

The late Thomas Declan (Tommy) Moroney

The death has occurred of Thomas Declan (Tommy) Moroney, Glenegad Road, Clonmel. Tommy passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital to the inexpressible grief of his loving wife Mai (nee Kirwan) and dear sons Séamus, Damian and Paul. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren Lisa, Róisín, Conor, Ciara, Aoife, Sinéad, Edel, Orla and Jim, great-grandchildren Dean, Maisie and Seán Óg, daughters-in-law Noreen, Ann and Niamh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Julie and Angela, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre.

The late Margaret (Meg) Murphy

The death has occurred of Margaret “Meg” Murphy. Late of England and formerly of 37 St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11 o’clock in St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The late TJ Kennedy

The death has occurred of TJ Kennedy, Bailey Street, Killenaule, Co.Tipperary, August 23rd 2019, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital, TJ. Deeply regretted by his relatives, kind neighbours Jimmy and Noreen and friends.Arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule, Saturday evening for Mass at 7 o’c. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Doon, Co. Limerick.

The late Joseph (Joe) Delaney

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Delaney, Newtown, Clonard, Mountrath, Laois; Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 23rd August 2019, (unexpectedly) at St. James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Ann Devlin (Liverpool), Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and cherished children Brendan, Colm, Catherine (Rafter), Miriam (Dooley), Sinéad (Clancy), sister May Cahill (London), brothers Liam, P.J., and Séan (Roscrea), adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his son Brendan and Valerie's residence (eircode R32 P5Y2) this Saturday from , with Rosary at 8 o'clock, also reposing on Sunday from 2 o'clock, with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday to St. Edmund's Church Castletown (eircode R32 KT22), arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

The late Elizabeth (Liz) Kelly

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Kelly, Kildangan Bridge, Puckane, Co. Tipperary. Liz passed away peacefully on August 21st 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the medical and nursing staff of the ICU at University Hospital Limerick. Liz, beloved wife of Pat and devoted mother of James, Andrew, Jonathan, Brendan, Morag and Dorothy. Greatly missed by her family and their partners Sharon, Sharon, Kathleen, Rob and Eoin; her grandchildren Daniel, Adam, Oscar & Olly; and by her extended family and dear friends. Arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, at 8pm Tuesday 27th August. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, at 11am Wednesday 28th August, followed by burial in Killodiernan Graveyard, Johnstown, Puckane. Liz loved colour, so please wear something bright. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a children’s charity of your choice. House private.