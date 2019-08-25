Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 25, 2019

The late Lelia Maher

The death has occurred of Lelia Maher (née Ryan D), Rahyvira, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, August 24th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Staff at Cluain Arann, Tipperary, Lelia, wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving niece Mary, nephews Sean, Dermot and Desmond, sister-in-law Winnie, Bernie, relatives, kind neighbours, carers and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Jamie O'Dea

The death has occurred of Jamie O'Dea, The Brook, Ballina, Co. Tipperary/Limerick/Clare. In loving memory of Jamie, fondly remembered by his loving parents Jean and Kieran, and devoted sister Clódagh, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives of the extended Bourke and O Dea families, his many loyal friends, and his trusted dog Dixie. Reposing at his family home on Sunday 25th August 4pm – 8pm. Arriving at St Lua’s Church Ballina, Co Tipperary on Monday 26th August for 11:30am mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

The late Joseph (Joe) Delaney

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Delaney, Newtown, Clonard, Mountrath, Laois/Tipperary, 23rd August 2019, (unexpectedly) at St. James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Ann Devlin (Liverpool), Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and cherished children Brendan, Colm, Catherine (Rafter), Miriam (Dooley), Sinéad (Clancy), sister May Cahill (London), brothers Liam, P.J., and Séan (Roscrea), adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his son Brendan and Valerie's residence (eircode R32 P5Y2) on Sunday from 2 o'clock, with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday to St. Edmund's Church Castletown (eircode R32 KT22), arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

The late Thomas Declan (Tommy) Moroney

The death has occurred of Thomas Declan (Tommy) Moroney, Glenegad Road, Clonmel. Tommy passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital to the inexpressible grief of his loving wife Mai (nee Kirwan) and dear sons Séamus, Damian and Paul. He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren Lisa, Róisín, Conor, Ciara, Aoife, Sinéad, Edel, Orla and Jim, great-grandchildren Dean, Maisie and Seán Óg, daughters-in-law Noreen, Ann and Niamh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Julie and Angela, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre.