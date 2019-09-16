Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, September 16, 2019

The late Mary Corby

The death has occurred of Mary Corby (neé Crowe), Sadlierswell, Tipperary Town & formerly of Hospital Co. Limerick & Birr, Co Offaly - 15th Sept. 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen – Mary - Pre-deceased by her son John, husband Jim, step-son Tim, step-daughter Brigid, her brothers John and Joseph, sisters Joan, Kitty, Teresa, Carmel and Cecilia. Deeply regretted by her sister Peggy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, step-daughters Mary, Anne, Catherine and Joan, step-sons Willie, John, Jim and Andrew, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Monday (Sept. 16th) from 5.30pm, removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Thomas Crowe

The death has occurred of Thomas Crowe, Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and John. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Amanda and Catherina, grandchildren Aaron, Paul, Natham, Michael, Maria, Dillon and Casey, daughters-in-law Trisha and Christine, son-in-law Mark, sisters Mary, Helen, Martina and Theresa, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles Fred and Tom, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his son Patrick's residence, 10 Derrynaflan Drive, Littleton (E41 HH98) on Tuesday 17th from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Littleton Church on Wednesday 18th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Hickey

The death has occurred of Paddy Hickey, 16 St. Enda's Tce, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Paddy (Predeceased by his wife Phil), deeply regretted by his sons John, Pat, Philip and Denis, daughter Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters Ann and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Monday, 16th September 2019 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Bothar Na Naomh Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 17th September 2019 at 10am and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Margaret Lee

The death has occurred of Margaret Lee (née Duffy), Ballygrauige Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Retired Nt. Peacefully after a prolonged illness borne with the utmost dignity, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Milford Care Centre surrounded by her heartbroken family, husband John P, children Pat, Catherine, Sinead and Declan, son-in-law Stephen McNamara, daughters-in-law Patricia Lee & Janice McLean, grandchildren Jack, Ian, Audrey, Phoebe and Bobby, sisters Anne (Mulligan) & Beeda (Ennis), sisters-in-law Margaret (Horan) & Mary (Mcloughlin), nieces, nephews, many good friends, devoted carers, extended family and good neighbours. Reposing in Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh Monday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard.

The late Jimmy McGrath

The death has occurred of Jimmy McGrath, 15 Cormack drive and late of St.Josephs Park, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved mother May, sisters Aggie & Lizzy, brother Michael and grandaughter Holly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tricia, sons michael & Darren, daughters Linda & Paula. Brother Billy, Grandchildren Keelan, Aaron, Gemma, Jamie, Chelsea, Harry and Max. brothers in law, sisters in law nephews nieces relatives neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Medical (ward 1) at Nenagh Hospital"

The late Joan Moore

The death has occurred of Joan Moore, Lattin, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home on Saturday 14th September 2019. Predeceased by her adored husband Arthur & daughter Lucy. Sadly missed by Alice, Charlie, Timothy, Johanna, Sarah & Emily, her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren & great-grandson. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday 17th September in the Church of The Assumption, Lattin with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Donations to either the RNLI or South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House Private Please.

The late Johanna Stapleton

The death has occurred of Johanna Stapleton (née Hogan), late of Inchadrinagh, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Bru Na Gruadan, Groody, Link Road, Castletroy Co. Limerick. 15th September 2019 peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at the University hospital Limerick. (Beloved mother of the late John) Sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, sons Michael, Liam and Matt and their partners, granddaughter Katelyn Stapleton, sisters Sheila, Mary, Winnie and Eileen, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s funeral Home, Newport this Monday 16th September from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to the Church of the most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 17th at 11.30 o’clock, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.