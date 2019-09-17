Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The late Joan Butler

The death has occurred of Joan Butler, Nenagh and formerly of Knockbrack, Norwood, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, predeceased by her parents, Timothy and Maureen Butler, her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Flan Lowry and by her partner and best friend Brendan (Bud) Hickey. Sadly missed by her sister and brothers Kathleen, Michael and William, nieces and nephews Laura, Clodagh, Leona, Adrian, Enda, Dearbhla, Colin, Ciarán and Ciara, grand niece and grandnephews Caoimhe, Riain, Kelvin, Culann, Odhran and Donagh, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Denis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Wednesday evening at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Joseph's Church, Grenanstown for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Pat Kenny

The death has occurred of Pat Kenny, Springfield, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 16th September 2019. At St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Philomena, son Patrick, grandson James, son-in-law Michael. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary (Doheny, Woodsgift), Margaret (Kennedy, Springfield), son-in-law Joe, grand daughter-in-law Mags, grandchildren Patrick, Joey, Marieta, Neil and Maeve, great grandson Eoin-James, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence (E41 WN70) this Tuesday evening from 4 o'c with prayers at 8 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Wednesday morning at 11 o'c for funeral mass at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Team, St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

The late Kathleen Larby

The death has occurred of Kathleen Larby (née Downes), Pearse Park, Tipperary Town. September 15th, Kathleen, in her 96th year. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John, George, Michael and William, daughters Stasia and Margaret, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St Michael's Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.