Kelly calls for action on M7, Roscrea - Birdhill, after a series of accidents

There are obviously safety issues on this stretch of motorway - Kelly

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has called once again for urgent action to address safety issues on the M7 in Tipperary, following a number of recent collisions on the motorway at Birdhill and near Roscrea.

The Labour Party Leader said:

“There are obviously safety issues on the stretch of the motorway from Roscrea to Birdhill given the volume of accidents that are happening and unfortunately there has been some loss of life, which brings incredible pain to many families.

Tipperary TD and Labour Party Leader, Deputy Alan Kelly

"Many people have now expressed concern regarding the number of collisions near Birdhill and this needs to be investigated immediately. They seem to happen particularly after flash floods, heavy rain or sleet.

“On Sunday afternoon there were several collisions around the same time, which caused the motorway to be shut in both directions for a number of hours. There was also a other accident on Monday morning.

“I have raised this issue for a number of years now. I’ve raised it with the Minister for Transport, the Junior Minister for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland. I’m completely dissatisfied with their answers and refusal to investigate these issues and look at the volume of incidents and accidents taking place”.