Ursuline designers are stars of the catwalk at Junk Kouture grand final

It was a magnificent performance by Caitlin Power in the 3Arena on Thursday, 2 May at the Junk Kouture grand final.

Caitlin owned the stage exuding plenty of attitude and fun as she confidently took to the catwalk.

Dancing to the Little Mix hit Salute, it captured perfectly the essence of their design which was that education is vital for the empowerment of women and girls.

Caitlin along with fellow TY team mates Nora Brennan and Cora Norton used over 15,000 bits of erasers, crayons, markers and crushed pens to design their stunning piece - A Shoulder to Crayon.

The flared trousers and peplum top were accessorised with a spiral headpiece created from colouring pencils.

The education of girls was the theme which motivated their creation. They wanted to highlight that opportunities for women are severely hampered if they are denied access to proper schooling, particularly in developing countries.