Pres Thurles students shortlisted for National STEM photography competition

Congratulations to Presentation Thurles transition year students Ellen Bracken, Aoibh Carroll, Ciara O’Sullivan and Niamh O’Sullivan who have been shortlisted in the National STEM Photography competition, which has been organised by Queen’s University in Belfast.

The girls entered the competition as part of the schools Science Week activities in November.

Ellen’s photo shows a chiselled benchmark in stone carved by Ordnance Survey men in the 19th century.

Aoibh’s photo depicts the difference between a home-laid free range egg and a purchased free range egg.

Ciara’s photo highlights the ‘Maths of Music’, while Niamh’s photo demonstrates a natural Moiré Pattern in action.

The next stage of this competition will take place at Easter.

Well done to the four girls and good luck in the next round.