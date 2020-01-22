Three County Tipperary soccer teams in Munster Junior Cup action this weekend

It’s a busy weekend ahead on the soccer front with a full programme of games including Munster Junior Cup and Munster Youths Cup action.

Three TSDL junior teams are in action in the provincial competition at the fourth round stage with all three facing difficult away games.

On Saturday Cashel travel to Coachford, while St Michael’s are on the road to St. Mary’s. On Sunday Clonmel Town have perhaps the most difficult assignment away to top Limerick side Fairview Rangers.

There is an all-TSDL Munster Youths Cup game also on Saturday when Two-Mile-Borris will host Clonmel Town at 2 pm.

UPCOMING SOCCER FIXTURES

Saturday, January 25

Munster Junior Cup, 4th round

Coachford v Cashel Town, 2pm

St Mary’s v St Michael’s, 5pm

Munster Youth Cup, 4th Round

Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 2pm P Ivors

TSDL Youths Division 2

Cullen Lattin B v Peake Villa, 2:30pm Emmet Ryan

Sunday, January 26

Munster Junior Cup 4th Round

Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town, 2pm

Munster Youth Cup 4th Round

Piltown v Cullen Lattin, 2pm

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Cahir Park v Vee Rovers, 2:30pm P Keane

Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Old Bridge v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Teehan

Slieveardagh United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm G Ward

Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 11am M Duffy

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin, 11am J Lyons

Kilmanahan United v Cahir Park, 11am M Coady

Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan

Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm J Maguire

Clonmel Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 11am T Keating

Moyglass United v St Nicholas, 2:30pm J Corry

Suirside v Mullinahone, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Cashel Town supporters at last Sunday's Tipperary Cup game against Clonmel Celtic: L to R: Dixie Currivan, Thomas O'Brien, Jimmy Redmond, Joe Currivan, Moddie Morrissey and Erika Kearney.

Saturday February 1

Division 2 Youth Cup Final

Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United

Venue to be decided

TSDL Youths Division 1

Shanbally United v Clonmel Town

Sunday February 2

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

St Michael’s v Peake Villa

Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris

Shield Division 1 semi-final

Cashel Town v St Michael’s

Peake Villa v Tipperary Town

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Old Bridge v Clonmel Town

Slieveardagh United v Wilderness Rovers

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park

Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town

Kilmanahan United v Donohill and District

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Suirside

Kilsheelan United v Killenaule Rovers

Mulinahone v Moyglass United