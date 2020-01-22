SOCCER
Three County Tipperary soccer teams in Munster Junior Cup action this weekend
Sean Cronin (Clonmel Celtic B) breaking through the Cashel Town defence in last Sunday's Tipperary Cup game at Palmershill which the Clonmel side won by 2-0.
It’s a busy weekend ahead on the soccer front with a full programme of games including Munster Junior Cup and Munster Youths Cup action.
Three TSDL junior teams are in action in the provincial competition at the fourth round stage with all three facing difficult away games.
On Saturday Cashel travel to Coachford, while St Michael’s are on the road to St. Mary’s. On Sunday Clonmel Town have perhaps the most difficult assignment away to top Limerick side Fairview Rangers.
There is an all-TSDL Munster Youths Cup game also on Saturday when Two-Mile-Borris will host Clonmel Town at 2 pm.
UPCOMING SOCCER FIXTURES
Saturday, January 25
Munster Junior Cup, 4th round
Coachford v Cashel Town, 2pm
St Mary’s v St Michael’s, 5pm
Munster Youth Cup, 4th Round
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 2pm P Ivors
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cullen Lattin B v Peake Villa, 2:30pm Emmet Ryan
Sunday, January 26
Munster Junior Cup 4th Round
Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Munster Youth Cup 4th Round
Piltown v Cullen Lattin, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v Vee Rovers, 2:30pm P Keane
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Teehan
Slieveardagh United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm G Ward
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 11am M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin, 11am J Lyons
Kilmanahan United v Cahir Park, 11am M Coady
Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan
Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm J Maguire
Clonmel Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 11am T Keating
Moyglass United v St Nicholas, 2:30pm J Corry
Suirside v Mullinahone, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Cashel Town supporters at last Sunday's Tipperary Cup game against Clonmel Celtic: L to R: Dixie Currivan, Thomas O'Brien, Jimmy Redmond, Joe Currivan, Moddie Morrissey and Erika Kearney.
Saturday February 1
Division 2 Youth Cup Final
Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United
Venue to be decided
TSDL Youths Division 1
Shanbally United v Clonmel Town
Sunday February 2
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Peake Villa
Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris
Shield Division 1 semi-final
Cashel Town v St Michael’s
Peake Villa v Tipperary Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Clonmel Town
Slieveardagh United v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town
Kilmanahan United v Donohill and District
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Suirside
Kilsheelan United v Killenaule Rovers
Mulinahone v Moyglass United
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on