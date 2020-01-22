SOCCER

Three County Tipperary soccer teams in Munster Junior Cup action this weekend

Sean Cronin, Clonmel Celtic

Sean Cronin (Clonmel Celtic B) breaking through the Cashel Town defence in last Sunday's Tipperary Cup game at Palmershill which the Clonmel side won by 2-0.

It’s a busy weekend ahead on the soccer front with a full programme of games including Munster Junior Cup and Munster Youths Cup action.

Three TSDL junior teams are in action in the provincial competition at the fourth round stage with all three facing difficult away games.

On Saturday Cashel travel to Coachford, while St Michael’s are on the road to St. Mary’s. On Sunday Clonmel Town have perhaps the most difficult assignment away to top Limerick side Fairview Rangers.

There is an all-TSDL Munster Youths Cup game also on Saturday when Two-Mile-Borris will host Clonmel Town at 2 pm.

 

UPCOMING SOCCER FIXTURES

 

Saturday, January 25

Munster Junior Cup, 4th round 

Coachford v Cashel Town, 2pm 

St Mary’s v St Michael’s, 5pm 

 

Munster Youth Cup, 4th Round

Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 2pm P Ivors  

 

TSDL Youths Division 2 

Cullen Lattin B v Peake Villa, 2:30pm Emmet Ryan 

 

Sunday, January 26

Munster Junior Cup 4th Round 

Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town, 2pm 

 

Munster Youth Cup 4th Round 

Piltown v Cullen Lattin, 2pm 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Cahir Park v Vee Rovers, 2:30pm P Keane  

Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Teehan  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

Old Bridge v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Teehan  

Slieveardagh United v St Michael’s, 2:30pm G Ward  

Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 11am M Duffy  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin, 11am J Lyons 

Kilmanahan United v Cahir Park, 11am M Coady 

Rosegreen Rangers v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer  

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3 

Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan  

Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 2:30pm J Maguire  

Clonmel Celtic v Kilsheelan United, 11am T Keating  

Moyglass United v St Nicholas, 2:30pm J Corry 

Suirside v Mullinahone, 2:30pm N Coughlan 

 

Cashel Town supporters at last Sunday's Tipperary Cup game against Clonmel Celtic: L to R: Dixie Currivan, Thomas O'Brien, Jimmy Redmond, Joe Currivan, Moddie Morrissey and Erika Kearney.

Saturday February 1 

Division 2 Youth Cup Final

Cashel Town v Kilsheelan United 

Venue to be decided 

 

TSDL Youths Division 1 

Shanbally United v Clonmel Town 

 

Sunday February 2 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

St Michael’s v Peake Villa 

Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris

 

Shield Division 1 semi-final 

Cashel Town v St Michael’s 

Peake Villa v Tipperary Town 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Old Bridge v Clonmel Town 

Slieveardagh United v Wilderness Rovers 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park 

Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town 

Kilmanahan United v Donohill and District 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Bansha Celtic v Suirside 

Kilsheelan United v Killenaule Rovers 

Mulinahone v Moyglass United 