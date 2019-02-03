Draw announced for Tipperary Community Games indoor soccer finals

The timetable and list of teams for County Final of Indoor Soccer Competitions in Tipperary Community Games on Saturday next, February 9, has been announced.

Competition will take place in the Indoor Arena, Ursuline Secondary School, Templemore Road, Thurles.

Teams are asked to sign in 15 minutes before their Match Time. All Teams are asked to please bring €10.00 to help with costs eg Venue/Refs.

If a Team fail to turn up on the day their Area is fined €25.00. Referees and venues are booked for confirmed teams entered. Only Two Officials allowed in with each team.

We ask that all parents/managers take responsibility for all participants present. There is plenty of room upstairs for viewing. As it can be a long day we advise people to bring plenty of food and drink.

Timetable/Events.

10.00 U10 Boys Mullinahone v Cashel.

10.30 U10 Boys Roscrea v Newport.

11.00 U10 Boys Mullinahone / Cashel v Ballingarry.

11.30 U13 Boys Newport v Cashel

12.10 U10 Boys Final.

12.45 U13 Boys Mullinahone v Thurles.

1.20 U13 Boys Boherlahan v Cloughjordan.

1.55 U13 Boys Newport/Cashel v St Flannan's Bournea.

2.30 U13 Boys Mullinahone/Thurles v Boherlahan / Cloughjordan.

3.10 U13 Girls Cashel v Newport

3.45 U13 Boys Final.

4.20 U13 Girls St Flannans Bournea v Thurles.

4.55 U10 Girls Final. St Flannans Bournea v Boherlahan.

5.30 U13 Girls Final.

If anybody would like photographs of their teams published in the local papers or on Facebook Please take them yourself and email to peggycolville@gmail.com no later than 6pm on Sunday, February 10th. Best of Luck to all.

Closing date for entries in the Talent competitons is this Friday, February 8th. Complete list of events may be viewed on www.tipperarycommunitygames.com

The County Finals will take place in Boherlahan Community Hall on Friday, February 15th. Closing date for all Swimming entries in Sunday February 17th at 11.59pm. No late entries accepted.

Competitors must be under the age specified and must live in the Area they represent.

The u14 Table Quiz will take place in Presentation Secondary School, Thurles on Friday, February 22nd. Entries on the night. Panel of 6 - Team of 4 and 2 subs., Team may be all boys, all girls or mixed.

The County finals of Art, Model Making, Handwriting, Chess, Draughts, Projects, Table Tennis will take place at Festival of Sport which will take place in Thurles on Saturday, March 9th.

Areas should get to work arranging their local finals asap.