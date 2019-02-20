County Tipperary Community Games' got talent too - and loads of it

A large attendance enjoyed a wonderful display of talent at the Community Games county finals in Boherlahan on Friday night, February 15.

The committee would like to thank Boherlahan/Dualla area for hosting the event and for their hospitality providing refreshments for all.

They would also like to thank the judges for doing a great job and the icing on the cake was having Dympna Lawlor, fresh from Ireland's Fittest Family Fame to present the medals. All competitors were truly amazing.

The winner of each event will represent Tipperary at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick on weekend of May 25/27. Best of Luck everybody.

SWIMMING FINALS

The County Finals of the Swimming will take place in Thurles pool on this Sunday, February 24th. Commencing with warm up at 9am.

COUNTY BOARDS MEETING

The next county board meeting will be held in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Wednesday, March 6 when the draw for all Summer team events will take place.

u16 solo singing - Christine Whelan Silver and Mary Ryan Gold both from Upperchurch/Drombane.

TALENT FINALS

Results as follows:-

U16 Solo Music

1. Damien O’Brien, Newport, 2 Cian Fitzgerald, Boherlahan Dualla 3 Caoimhe Flannery Roscrea.

U12 Solo Recitation

1. Saoirse Flannery, Roscrea.

U16 Solo Singing

1. Mary Ryan, Upperchurch - Drombane, 2 Christina Whelan, Upperchurch - Drombane, 3 Emily Hickey, Silvermines.

U16 Solo Dance (Modern/Disco)

1.Fiona Barry, Fethard Killusty, 2 Eabha Ryan, Boherlahan Dualla.

County champions in U-12 group music Joe Franklin and Jack Duggan from Powerstown Lisronagh with Dympna Lalor.

U12 Group Music

1 Joe Franklin & Jack Duggan, Powerstown Lisronagh.

U16 Solo Recitation

1 Martin McCabe, Newport, 2 Roisin Hickey, Silvermines.

U12 Solo Dance

1 Leah Delahunty, Moyne Templetouhy

U12 Solo Music

1 Niall Fitzgerald, Boherlahan Dualla, 2 Aaron Ftizgerald, Boherlahan Dualla, 3 Sean Brett, Upperchurch Drombane

U12 Solo Singing

1 Leah Harney, St Flannan’s/Bournea

U12 Drama /Comedy/Sketch

Boherlahan Dualla:- Ruth O’Connell, Molly Maher, Charlie Lynch, Darragh Heffernan, Roisin Heffernan, Aaron Fitzgerald.

U16 Group Music

1.Boherlahan Dualla:- Cian Fitzgerald, Aaron Fitzgerald, Niall Fitzgerald.

2.Newport. Martin McCabe, Damien O’Brien, Kevin O’Brien.

3.Powerstown Lisronagh Ellie Franklin, Eabha Dolan, Lauren Duggan.

U12 Group Dance

1.Boherlahan Dualla. Sophia Moynihan, Sarah Meehan.

U13 Choir

Roscrea - Julia Byczyk, Patryk Bochnak, Maya Swiderska, Niamh Kavanagh, Clodagh Kennedy, Natasha Fryczkowska, Emma Troy, Gabrielle Reinyte, Aoibhinn Kavanagh, Joel Troy, Hunor Kiss, Jakub Noj, Ely Carroll, Leila Baskakovaite, Samantha Vilcinskaite, Kornelia Bohoova, Sandra Skoczen, Sean Murphy, Savannah O’Dwyer.