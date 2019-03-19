Tipperary Community Games GAA draws for this year

Pictured are the County Champions Thurles U13 boys basketball team who will represent Tipperary at the Aldi community games Munster finals in Tralee on Easter Saturday, April 20. Top row left to right: Sandra Cullen (coach), Eoin Webb, Jake Cullen Jordan (captain), Danny Egan, Andy Rossiter, Kieran Rossiter, Sue Coppinger (assistant coach) with co-ordinator Micheal Maher, Vice Chairman Tipperary Community Games. Bottom row left to right: Cillian Minogue, Euan Murray, Keelan Dunne, Sean óg Quinlan, Alex Coppinger (co-captain)

Tipperary Community Games GAA Draws 2019

Camogie - 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round North / South Finals

North (1) Nenagh Bye (1) 2 V 1 2 V 1 (2) Moycarkey V Newport (2) 3 V 4 (3) Ballina V Roscrea (4) St Flannans V Cloughjordan

South (1) Ardfinnan V Cashel (1) 4 V 1 1 V 2 (2) New Inn V Boherlahan (2) 3 V 2 (3) Cahir V Mullinahone (4) Powerstown V Fethard

First round matches to be played by April 8 Second round matches to be played by April 22 North & South finals of all GAA games to be played by May 4 All 6 county finals in Holycross on Saturday, May 18.



U10 Mixed Football - 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round North / South Finals North (1) Moycarkey Bye (1) 4 V 1 2 V 1 (2) Portroe V Newport (2) 3 V 2 (3) Templemore V Ballina (4) Roscrea V Gortnahoe

South (1) Ballyneale Grangemockler (1) 7 V 3 (1) 3 V 1 2 V 1 (2) Bansha V Drangan Cloneen (2) 4 V 8 (2) 4 V 2 (3) Ballingarry Bye (3) 6 V 1 (4) Fethard V Cashel Rosegreen (4) 2 V 5 (5) Ardfinnan (6) Mullinahone V Powerstown (7) Cahir V New Inn (8) Killenaule V Boherlahan

First round matches to be played by April 1. Second round matches to be played by April 8Third round matches to be played by April 22



U12 Girls Football - 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round North / South Finals North (1) Moycarkey V Templemore

South (1) Drangan V Fethard (1) 3 V 1 1 V 2 (2) Bansha V Powerstown (2) 2 Bye (3) New Inn V Ardfinnan

First Round Matches To Be Played By 8th April Second Round Matches To Be Played By 22nd April U14 Girls Football 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round North / South Finals North (1) Newport Bye (1) 3 V 1 1 V 2 (2) Silvermines V Moycarkey (2) 2 (3) St Flannan's V Templemore

South (1) Ardfinnan Bye (1) 3 V 1 2 V 1 (2) Bansha V New Inn (2) 4 V 2 (3) Drangan V Fethard (4) Boherlahan V Powerstown

First round matches to be played by April 8 Second round matches to be played by April 22

U16 Girls Football - 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round North / South Finals North (1) Moycarkey V Newport 2 V 1 (2) Silvermines V Templemore

South (1) Ardfinnan V Fethard 1 V 2 (2) Powerstown V Drangan

First round matches to be played by April 8Second round matches to be played by April 22

Hurling - 1st Round 2nd Round 3rd Round North / South Finals North (1) Ballina Bye (1) 2 V 1 2 V 4 1 V 2 (2) Roscrea V Newport (2) 5 V 3 1 V 3 (3) St Flannans V Kiladangan (3) Winners Of 4 (4) Toomevara V Nenagh (4) Winners Of 6 (5) Portroe V Templemore (6) Cloughjordan V Moycarkey

South (1) Ardfinnan V Cahir (1) 5 V 2 1 V 2 1 V 2 (2) Cashel V Mullinahone (2) 3 V 1 3 (BYE) (3) Ballingarry V Drangan (3) 4 V 6 (4) New Inn V Fethard (5) Killenaule V Ballyneale Grangemockler (6) Boherlahan V Powerstown

First round matches to be played by April 8 Second round matches to be played by April 22North & South finals to be played by May 4 County final in Holycross Saturday, May 18.

All GAA teams have to be registered online by March 28.