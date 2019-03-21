Clonmel Town finish strongly against Bansha Celtic in Tipperary Premier League

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

BANSHA CELTIC 2 v 3 CLONMEL TOWN

This game almost had the feel of an end of season jaunt with both teams having underperformed from their own expectations at the start of the season.

Played on a very soft pitch, the visitors started the better and scored their first with just four minutes on the clock. A passing move down the middle ended up with a one on one for Conor O’Sullivan who beat the keeper with a well-taken effort.

Bansha Celtic rallied and were level in the 18th minute when a long ball found Neil Daly who slotted home.

Town were to go in at half time in front thanks to a penalty put away by Conor O’Sullivan, and the second period was even enough on the pitch with the hosts eventually levelling it up on the scoreboard when they were awarded their own penalty which Daire Egan scored on the hour mark.

The game turned in the 75th minute when Town’s Jamie O’Hare found himself free with the home defence waiting for an offside call, and he slotted home from close range. With the home side looking to level the game again, the visitors caught then on the break four minutes from the end when Cian Crowe made it four to two finishing off a very good passing movement.

