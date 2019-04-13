Tipperary county football champions Moyle Rovers get off to winning start in new championship campaign

Moyle Rovers 0-7

Upperchurch Drombane 0-6

County football champions Moyle Rovers had to battle all the way to ensure victory in their opening championship fixture against a strong Upperchurch team in Littleton on Saturday evening.

Goalkeeper Kieran Kenrick landed a '45 in swirling wind conditions to secure a win for MoyleRovers two minutes into time added on in an entertaining contest.

Rovers survived a real scare from a resilient Upperchurch who were desperately unlucky not to get something from the game.

A loose pass out of defence deep into injury time with the teams level at six points apiece cost Upperchurch dearly.Rovers half back David McGrath pounced on the mistake and his shot was deflected out for a '45 to give Rovers one last opportunity to emerge as winners.

The conditions did not favour Kieran Kenrick as he stepped up to take the kick but he managed to strike it between the posts in the last kick of the game to give Moyle Rovers a one point victory.

It was a cruel finish to the game for Upperchurch who had held a one point lead at half time , four points to three.

Eight minutes into the second half Stephen Quirke equalised before Diarmuid Foley ,in a three minute spell, struck two excellent points to give Moyle Rovers a two point lead.

Upperchurch midfielder Paul Shanahan scored his fifth point of the game to reduce the deficit and thier goalie Paul Ryan kept them in the game with a superb save from Rian Quigley when he advanced quickly off his line to smother a goalbound shot.

With four minutes left Conor Fahy drew Upperchurch level when he picked off the score of the game from a narrow angle after some clever movement which put him in a good position to accept a Paul Shanahan pass.

A draw looked the most likely result as Moyle Rovers squandered some good chances int he closing minutes before Kieran Kenrick stepped up to punish Upperchurch two minutes into injury time.