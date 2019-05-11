Major shock as Tipperary footballers go down to Limerick in Munster Championship

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

TIPPERARY 1-10 LIMERICK 3-11

Hopes that Tipperary senior footballers could put the disappointment of relegation in the league behind them with a championship win at Semple Stadium, Thurles, this evening (Saturday) were well and truly dashed.

Against Division 4 outfit Limerick, Liam Kearns’ side suffered a seven points defeat in what must surely be the poorest performance in the four-year reign of the Tipperary manager. And there can be no complaints, the Shannonsiders were fully deserving of their victory for a display that was full of commitment and hunger right from the start.

Indeed, the visitors might have felt somewhat disappointed going in at half-time on level terms at 0-8 apiece which in fairness didn’t reflect their performance in the opening 35 minutes. However, in the second periord, Billy Lee’s side put a somewhat stale and rudderless looking Tipperary to the sword with three goals that quite simply Tipperary had no answer for.

Operating in Division 4 of the National Football League this year, where they recorded just two wins (against London and Waterford), not many expected football minnows Limerick to bother a Tipperary side that promised much after the return of most of their absent players. However, the rank outsiders took the game to Tipp from the first minute and led by two points (Jamie Lee free and Adrian Enright) before Tipp eventually got on the scoreboard in ninth minute with a Michael Quinlivan fisted point.

Two further points from Conor Sweeney (free) and a Hawkeye-adjudged effort from Steven O’Brien put the hosts 0-3 to 0-2 ahead by the 13th minute and many expected Tipp’s slow start would be put behind them. But Limerick gave as good as they got and four times the sides were level in the first half before going to the break all square.

Iain Corbett, who was the game’s outstanding player, levelled for Limerick matters when soloing through for a fine point on the quarter hour, before Conor Sweeney and Adrian Enright swopped points to make it 0-4 each after 17 minutes.

Two points by Limerick corner-forward Jamie Lee, one from a difficult acute angle free off the ground, put the boys in green two to the good after 23 minutes. Liam Casey then finished a good move for Tipp, answered almost immediately by another fine effort from Jamie Lee after excellent fielding by Limerick midfielder Tommie Childs.

A pair of Tipp frees from Conor Sweeney and Liam McGrath made it 0-7 each as half-time approached, and both sides raised another white flag each in time-added on with Cillian Fahy (L) and Michael Quinlivan scoring.

Tipp were somewhat fortunate to be going to the break level and most expected them to kick on after the interval.

Liam Kearns introduced Liam Boland and Bill Maher at half-time but it took Limerick just 18 seconds to regain their advantage when Iain Corbett pointed superbly with the outside of his boot.

A significant 10 minute period followed in which Tipp with plenty of possession failed to score, kicking three wides and punting another two efforts harmlessly into the arms of the Limerick keeper. And they paid dearly for this profligacy in the 46th minute when Limerick midfielder Darragh Treacy put Iain Corbett through and the Newcastle West clubman finished with a rocket to the back of Evan Comerford’s net.

Another 10 minutes would pass without a further score and when it did come it was another goal for Limerick. A speculative crossfield punt into the Tipperary goalmouth wasn’t dealt with and broke to Cillian Fahy who blasted to the net to put the 9/1 outsiders into a seven points lead with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Just short of 24 minutes into the second half, Tipperary eventually got their first score, a Conor Sweeney free. But hopes that it might rally the troops never materialised as the next two scores were both Limerick’s, points from Jamie Lee and Cillian Fahy again.

Seven minutes from time Tipperary got a goal, an individual effort from Michael Quinlivan, when he recycled a ball and buried it into the bottom corner of Donal O’Sullivan’s net. A free four minutes from time by Liam McGrath reduced the margin to four points.

But the comeback that never really looked on was finally to bed two minutes from time when Seamus O’Carroll and Sean McSweeney opened up the Tipp defence and after an initial effort was saved substitute Peter Nash finished to the net for a 3-11 to 1-10 win. That third goal was the final nail in the coffin that dumped the 1/20 red hot favourites Tipperary out of the Munster Championship at the first hurdle.

The hangover from the League in which Tipp won just one game has continued into the championship, and now only the lottery of the Qualifiers remains. However, if Tipp, more or less back to full strength, couldn’t turn around the disappointment of relegation in eight weeks against a Division 4 team at home, it is hard to see where the hunger and determination that was clearly missing on this occasion is going to come from now. We can only wait and hope now for a decent draw.