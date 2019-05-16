Two very busy weekends for Tipperary Community Games

The County Tipperary Community Games bandwagon rolls on with two very busy weekends coming up. The county GAA finals are in Holycross next Saturday with the National Finals of the Aldi Community Games in University of Limerick on May 25 and 26.

County GAA Finals in Holycross on Saturday, May 18

12 noon U12 Girls Football Moycarkey v Bansha

1.00pm U16 Girls Football Moycarkey v winners Fethard Killusty v Drangan Cloneen

2.00pm U14 Girls Football Templemore v Bansha.

3.00pm U11 Hurling Newport v Ballingarry

4.00pm U10 Mixed Football Kiladangan v Powerstown Lisronagh.

5.00pm U 14 Camogie Moycarkey v Cahir.

Teams must check in 30 mins before time of match. Admission passes will be issued to team managers. There will be a €5 admission charge for all other adults – children free.

National Finals on Saturday May 25

Art Boys 9.00am. Art Girls at 2.30pm in Room No EGO10 in the Main Building. Boys: U8 Ciaran Matthews Roscrea, U10 Eamon O'Bioragra Newport. U12 Colin Murray Ballingarry, U14 Shane Horan Drangan Cloneen

Girls: U8 Sophie O'Brien Drangan Cloneen, U10 Hannah Murray Ballingarry. U12 Ailbhe Treacy Silvermines, U14 Emily Clifton Boherlahan Dualla. U16 Girls Emily Hickey Silvermines

Model Making Boys at 9.00am and Girls at 2.30pm in Room Ego10 Main Building - U10 Boys Harry Crofton Roscrea. U12 Girls Ciara Crofton Roscrea U14 Girls Alison Crofton Roscrea. U16 Girls Roisin Hickey Silvermines.

Hand Writing in PESS Building - U10 Boys Joe Purcell Fethard Killusty commencing at 9.00am. U10 Girls Sally Power Mullinahone 11.00 am. U12 Boys Harry Bell Holycross Ballycahill 2.00pm. U12 Girls Ines Byrne Fethard Killusty 4.00pm

Talent Solo Dance in Jonathan Swift Theatre - U12 Leah Delahunty Moyne Templetouhy 9.00am. U16 Fiona Barry Fethard Killusty 3.00pm.

Solo Singing in Jean Monnet Theatre - U12 Leah Harney St Flannan's Bournea 9.00am. U16 Mary Ryan Upperchurch Drombane 3.00pm.

Boys Swimming in Pool in Main Arena. Warm-up at 9.00am.

Freestyle - U10 Ronan O'Meara Fethard Killusty. U12 FS Garry Hanrahan Cahir. U14 Ronan O'Dwyer Moycarkey. Saturday U16 Conor Kirby Portroe Saturday

Backstroke - U10 Shane O'Mahony Ballylooby. U12 Jamie Browne Killenaule Moyglass. U12 Oisin O’Driscoll, Portroe, U14 Tadgh Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh.

Breaststroke - U14 Killian Whelan Powerstown Lisronagh

Butterfly - U16 James Casey Thurles.

Swiming Squad U13 Boys New Inn. Conor Hayes, Sean Hayes, Alex McNamara, Jack Nugent, Louis O'Donoghue.

Handball In PESS Building Boys on Court 1 Girls on Court 2. U13 Boys Charlie Grace Ballina 9.00am. U16 Boys Evan Carey Ballina 9.00am. U13 Girls Lucy Gould Cloughjordan 2.00pm. U16 Girls Lianne Gould Cloughjordan 2.00pm.

All Cross Country in the 10 Acres adjacent to Main Sports Arena. U13 Girls & Boys at 10.00am: Saoirse Doran Thurles, Cara Hennessy New Inn, Aisling De Cruis Kilcommon Rearcross, Shanon O'Grady Kilcommon Rearcross Elizabeth Tye Ballingarry, Tadgh O'Donnell Boherlahan Dualla, Daire O'Donnell Boherlahan Dualla, Alex Coppinger Thurles, Ronan O'Dwyer Thurles, Cillian Whelan Powerstown Lisronagh.

Cross Country Relay U12 Girls at 10.30am.Sophie Coughlan Moycarkey Borris: Rachel Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh, Clodagh Grimes Newport, Alannah Spillane Moyne Templetouhy.

Cross Country Relay U12 Boys at 10.30am: Charlie Tobin Newport, Colm Ryan Newport, William Colville Cashel Rosegreen, Sean Mullins Powerstown Lisronagh, Adam Phelan Moyne Templetouhy, Dylan Cotter Thurles.

Cross Country Relay U14 Girls at 10.30am Kate Ralph Moycarkey, Amy Kelly Ballingarry, Aoibheann Fogarty Moycarkey, Isabelle Corbett Ballingarry.

Cross Country Relay U14 Boys at 10.30am: Dara Kennedy Newport, Cian Flaherty Powerstown Lisronagh, Patrick Colville Cashel Rosegreen, Matthew Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh, Adam O'Connell Ballingarry.

Choir U13 Mixed Roscrea 9.00am in Kemmy Theatre: Julia Byczyk, Patryk Swiderska, Maya Swiderska, Niamh Kavanagh, Clodagh Kennedy, Natasha Fryczkowska, Emma Troy, Gabrielle Reinyte, Aoibhinn Kavanagh, Joel Troy Humor Kiss, Jakub Noj, Ely Carroll, Leila Baskakovaite, Samantha Vilcinskaite, Kornelia Bohoova, Sandra Skoczen, Sean Murphy, Savannah O'Dwyer.

Project U13 Mixed St Flannans/Bournea 10.00am in Kemmy Building: Amy Ryan, Kyla Doyle.

Drama /Comedy U12 Mixed Boherlahan Dualla Saturday 4.00 Kemmy Theatre: Ruth O’Connell, Molly Maher, Charlie Lynch, Darragh Heffernan, Roisin Heffernan, Alex Wade.Participants due to compete on Sunday, May 26. Gymnastics will take place in the PESS Hall. U9 Boys Will Burke Cahir U9 Girls Ella Finnucane Newport commencing at 9.00am. U11 Girls Faye McKeogh Ballina at 10.30am. U13 Girls Amice Fanning Thurles at 2.30pm. U15 Girls Kate Finnucane Newport at 4.00pm.

Swimming girls warm up commence in pool in Main Arena at 9.00am. Freestyle U8 Kaeley Sheehy Ballinahinch Killoscully. U10 Eadaoin Duffy Powerstown Lisronagh. U12 Eimear Duggan Holycross Ballycahill. U14 Anna Movchan Cashel Rosegreen. U16 Megan Hurley Powerstown Lisronagh.

Backstroke U10 Sarah Bartley Kilsheelin Kilcash. U12 Kiera Davitt Tipperary Town. U14 Ulijana Cariova Cashel Rosegreen. U16 Aisling Callery Kilsheelin Kilcash.

Breaststroke sisters U12 Kate O'Donnell Ballylooby & U14 Ali O'Donnell Ballylooby.

Butterfly U14 Marguerite Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh & U16 Sophie Harris Thurles.

Swiming Squads Powerstown Lisronagh area in both events: U13 Girls Rachel Buckley, Eavan Duffy, Jenna Hayes, Daisy O'Keeffe. U16 Girls Marguerite Buckley, Muireann Duffy, Isabel Hurley, Megan Hurley.

Solo Music in Jean Monnet Theatre: U12 Niall Fitzgerald Boherlahan Dualla 9.00am. U16 Damien O'Brien Newport 2.00pm.

Solo Recitation In PESS Lecture Theatre: U12 Saoirse Flannery Roscrea 9.00am. U16 Martin McCabe Newport 11.30am.

Table Tennis U.L Arena Court 2: U16 Girls Team from Cloughjordan:- Ava Austin, Lucy Fitzgerald, Robyn Fitzgerald, Lisa Mooney. At 10.00am.

Table Quiz U14 Mixed in Jean Monnet Theatre at 10.30am: Newport: Darragh Gavin, Ailin Kennedy, Dara Kennedy. Martin McCabe, Damien O'Brien.

Group Music in Jean Monnet Theatre at 11.30am: U12 Joe Franklin and Jack Duggan from Powerstown Lisronagh. U16 Cian Fitzgerald, Aaron Fitzgerald and Niall Fitzgerald Boherlahan Dualla 4.30pm.

Indoor Soccer U10 Girls Boherlahan Dualla in UL Arena Court 4 at 10.45am: Neasa Dwan, Abbie Horgan, Robyn Leahy, Sophie Moynihan, Leah O'Connell, Aoife O'Donnell, Grace Power, Blaithin Shelly.

There are 45 individual competitors and 57 on teams on Saturday with 22 individual and 30 on teams on Sunday. We wish all 154 Competitors the very best of luck over the Weekend.

All competitors check in 30 minutes before their competition at their venue.

Tipperary is number 18 in all competitions this year.

We ask competitors to please let us know how they get on after each competition.

Tipperary Tracksuit Tops have to be worn at all Medal presentations - Co Tipperary Community Games will have accommodation on site over the weekend and will have Tracksuit Tops for collection for Medal Presentation. There will be tracksuit tops at the Cross Country, Swimming Pool and the Gymnastics for competitions there.

The Tipperary Managers on Campus over the weekend will be as follows: Joan Hogan, County Secretary/Manager, Mary Moroney & Claire Hogan Asst Co Managers, Deirdre Ryan Child Officer, Micheal Maher Swimming manager, Marie Corbett Cross Country Manager, Joe Guthrie & Paula Dempsey Boles Gym Managers.