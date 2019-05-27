Slievenamon Golf Club member wins Munster Amateur Golf Championship

Kevin Purcell from Slievenamon Golf Club outside Clonmel scooped his first Munster Championship at the Munster Mid Amateur in Gold Coast.

Purcell was off in the first group in the afternoon, and while avoid the strengthening wind, he also went out in 31 (-4) on his way to a second round 68. That was the best of the afternoon results, and he went on to win by one shot.

Alan Thomas (72, 71) took second place after coming home with three birdies.

First round leader Eddie McCormack was the man to beat, his opening 67 tied the course record and had him four clear of the field. A second round 76 took the Galway man out of the lead and he finished one shot off the lead, taking third place on the countback.

As the wind picked up in the afternoon, several other golfers found trouble on the panoramic course, fourth placed Eoghan McCarthy (Fermoy) the only other golfer to break par.

Kevin Purcell (Slievenamon) receiving the Munster Mid Am Trophy from Jim Long, Chairman Munster Golf. Also included is Ruth Hannigan, Lady Captain Gold Coast Golf Club. Picture: Niall O'Shea.

Winner, Kevin Purcell (Slievenamon) 142

Runner up, Alan Thomas (Dungarvan) 143 (2nd 18)

3rd, Eddie McCormack (Galway) 143

4th, Eoghan McCarthy (Fermoy) 145

5th, Eoin Marsden (Tullamore) 146 (2nd 18)

Best nett Neal Mackell (Dundalk) 142

2nd nett, Jamie Kiely (Slievenamon) 144

Full Results:

