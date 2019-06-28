WEST TIPPERARY HURLING
Three West Tipp minor hurling games on this Friday evening
Action from a Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Arravale Rovers game.
There are four games down for decision in the West Tipperary Minor Hurling League this evening, Friday, June 28.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
West Tipp MHL Round 8
Golden, 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen. Referee: Tom Dawson
West Tipp MHL Round 9
Cappawhite 19:00, Cappawhite Gaels V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Michael Duffy
Kilcommon, 19:00, Emly/ Sean Treacy's V Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers
