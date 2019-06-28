WEST TIPPERARY HURLING

Three West Tipp minor hurling games on this Friday evening

Action from a Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Arravale Rovers game.

There are four games down for decision in the West Tipperary Minor Hurling League this evening, Friday, June 28.

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

West Tipp MHL Round 8

Golden, 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen. Referee: Tom Dawson

West Tipp MHL Round 9

Cappawhite 19:00, Cappawhite Gaels V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Michael Duffy

Kilcommon, 19:00, Emly/ Sean Treacy's V Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers